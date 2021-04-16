CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC exams, class 10 results to be based on objective criterion

The final decision on class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June. (Express Photo by Javed Raja/ Representational)

After CBSE and several other state boards, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations on Friday announced that the ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 board examinations will be postponed in light of the rising COVID-19 cases. “The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE & ISC 2021 Examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021,” CISCE said in a statement.

The board has provided class 10 (ICSE) students with a choice to either appear or not appear for the offline exams. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021. Like CBSE, the CISCE will decide on the conduct of the exam in June. While class 12 exams date will be decided later, appearing for class 10 will be optional.

“In case of ICSE (Class 10) students opting for not appearing for the offline exams, the CISCE will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates,” read the official release shared by the CISCE.