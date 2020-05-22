CISCE pending Class 10, 12 board exams from July 1, check date sheet

Exams to begin from July 1 (Source: CBSE/Twitter) Exams to begin from July 1 (Source: CBSE/Twitter)

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) will conduct the pending ICSE and ISC exams from July 1. In an official statement, the board said that the class 10 exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 and for class 12 the same will be held from July 1 to July 14.

The central government had recently given a nod to conducting board exams. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an official notice stated that no exam centre will be set-up in contaminated zones. Further, the responsibility of transporting students to and from the exam centres will be of the respective state government. Exemption from lockdown will be allowed for these transports. MHA also asked boards to ensure thermal checkups of students before entering the exam centre.

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) had earlier mandated use of face masks and sanitisers in the exam halls. Stricter social distancing norms too will be followed. Implying, students will be made to sit farther away than usual and a lesser number of students in one room during the exam to prevent any transmission.

The commission also asked candidates to reach ahead in time to ensure students are allowed to enter the exam one-by-one without overcrowing. The use of gloves is also allowed in the exams, however, it is optional. The question paper will be distributed at 10:45 am and the exam will begin at 11 am. Students will be given 15 minutes to read question paper, as per the rules by CISCE.

The results of the board exams will be released within two months after the examinations conducted, as per the circular issued by the board earlier. Students in classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class without exams. For any result related update, students can register at the box given below by entering their details.

For those who will be appearing for the boards next year, there is another announcement. From next year, class 12 or ISC students will have to appear for 80 marks theoretical exam for English and mathematic instead of 100 . The remaining 20 marks will be allotted to project work. In English, 20 marks will be further divided into listening, speaking, and writing skills and for maths, students will have to take up two projects from any topic covered in theory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd