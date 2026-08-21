CISCE opens registration for digital assessment initiative to track students’ learning pattern

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has started the registration process for the Student Holistic Insight and Nurturing Evaluation (SHINE) 2026 from today, August 21. The programme, as per CISCE, serves as a new-generation digital assessment system launched for schools to understand students’ learning needs and provide timely support accordingly.

The digital assessment initiative has been introduced by the board in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Through the CISCE Key Stage Assessments under SHINE, the board aims to broaden the horizon of student evaluation beyond the traditional year-end examinations to develop a more timely and meaningful analysis of students’ learning patterns.