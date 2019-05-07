Bengaluru’s Vibha Swaminathan creates history, scores 100% in ISC exams

CISCE ISC 12th results 2019: Vibha Swaminathan from Bangalore who scored 100 per cent marks to top the ISC Class 12 examinations says she never expected she would score maximum marks in all subjects to become the national topper. Speaking to indianexpress.com soon after The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results on May 7, she says, “To be honest, I never followed rigorous study schedule. Instead, I tried to be consistent in studies and always worked hard with full dedication whenever I sat to study.”

Vibha adds that she studied for around six to seven hours on a daily basis during her study holidays before which she tried understanding concepts in depth through various assignments and activities offered at her institution, Mallya Aditi International School.

Popular for her oratory and leadership skills, the 17-year-old is also a winner of several Model United Nations (MUN) events, apart from being an avid reader and a dog lover who has worked to rescue puppies.

Vibha aspires to become a lawyer as she is keen towards engaging in productive debates and discussions. “Impacting public policy and thereby large masses of the citizenry is something that motivates me to do so,” she says. The youngster prefers to continue her higher education at National Law School of India University (NLSIU), the best-ranked law institution in the country which coincidentally falls in her city of residence.

Born to Srividya G., a Montessori teacher and Swaminathan N.R. a software engineer, Vibha’s house is located at Sarjapur Road. “My family which also includes two younger siblings (Vaishali and Vihaan) along with my teachers from Mallya Aditi International School has extended immense moral support and mentorship throughout the academic year,” she says with gratitude.

Revealing her success mantra, she elaborates, “Enjoy what you do and take one step at a time. The goal should not be to score maximum marks but to give the best in everything we do. Dedication and perseverance gifts good results.”

Vibha who picked Humanities stream shares the record of scoring 100% marks for the first time ever with Dewang Kumar Agarwal of La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata who achieved the same in Science stream.