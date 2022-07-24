CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result of ISC semester-2 exams 2022 on July 24 at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check results at the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password. Individual scores can also be received through SMS.

The CISCE board conducted the ISC (class 12) exams in two semesters. The Semester 2 exams were conducted from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022. Whereas, Semester 1 exams were held from November 22 till December 20, 2021.The student will be declared pass or fail only after the conduction of the second-semester exams.

Following the cancellation of the CBSE Board examination, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) too followed suit and scrapped its ISC examination last year. The CBSE devised an alternate assessment scheme which used marks from previously conducted internal examinations in the schools, internal assessment and practicals marks given by the board, and class 10 results in the case of class 12 students.

The ICSE students who will not pass their class 10th exam 2022 will be given an opportunity to apply for revaluation or rechecking. The rechecking window will be activated from after the declaration.