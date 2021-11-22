CISCE ISC semester-1 exams to begin today, check exam day guidelines

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the ISC semester-1 board exams 2021-22 from today onwards. The ISC semester 1 exams will begin today i.e November 22. Candidates can check the guidelines on the official website – cisce.org.

The first day of ISC class 12 semester 1 exam will start with the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) from 2 pm for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CISCE class 12 semester 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. ISC Class 12 exams will continue till December 20.

1. Candidates must clearly write their unique ID (unique identification number) and index number on the top sheet of the question paper – cum – answer booklet in the space provided. All entries on the question paper-cum-answer booklet must be made with a black/blue ink pen only.

2. Students will be required to carry along with them the ISC semester 1 admit cards. The question paper cum answer booklet will be provided to the students at 1:50 pm.

3. The candidates will be provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The candidates will be required to write on these booklets only and submit them to the invigilators.

4. If an examination paper for which the candidate has not opted is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the supervising examiner.

5. Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else on the top-sheet of the question paper- cum-answer booklet.