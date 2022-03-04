CISCE releases ISC, ICSE semester-II datesheet, check schedule here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the datesheet for ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams. The semester 2 exam timetable for class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) is available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. The ICSE semester 2 exams conclude on May 20. The ISC exams will be conducted from April 25 to June 6. The Class 10 exams will commence at 11 am every day and the exams will be of 1 hour 30-minute duration, while Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and will be of 1 hour 30 minutes duration.

How to download ICSE, ISC Semester 2 timetable:

Step 1: Go to the official website — cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of time table — click on that

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open in front of the screen, where you can check the complete date sheet.

ICSE exams will begin with the English Language – English Paper 1 on April 25 and Class 12 exams will begin with English Paper 2 – Literature in English. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper.