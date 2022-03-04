scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

CISCE releases ISC, ICSE semester-II datesheet, check schedule here

The semester 2 exam timetable for class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) is available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2022 9:44:43 am
icse time table, icse semester 2, isc semester 2, icse time table 2021 class 10 semester 2, icse second semester exam date 2022 class 10, icse class 10 semester 2 date sheet, icse semester 2 date sheet, icse semester 2 date sheet 2022, icse semester 2 date sheet, icse date sheet 2022 class 10, icse class 10 semester 2 date sheet,icse semester 2 date sheet 2022, icse term 2 date sheet, cisce, cbse term 2 date sheet, cbse date sheet 2022, icse time table 2021 class 10 semester 2ICSE, ISC Semester 2 datesheet 2022: Students may check their timetable on- cisce.org, (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the datesheet for ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams. The semester 2 exam timetable for class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) is available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. The ICSE semester 2 exams conclude on May 20. The ISC exams will be conducted from April 25 to June 6. The Class 10 exams will commence at 11 am every day and the exams will be of 1 hour 30-minute duration, while Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and will be of 1 hour 30 minutes duration.

How to download ICSE, ISC Semester 2 timetable:

Step 1: Go to the official website — cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of time table — click on that

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open in front of the screen, where you can check the complete date sheet.

ICSE exams will begin with the English Language – English Paper 1 on April 25 and Class 12 exams will begin with English Paper 2 – Literature in English. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement