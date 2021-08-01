ISC, ICSE improvement exams from August 16, registration deadline extended 

Earlier, the last date to apply for these exams was August 1 but it has now been extended till August 4. File.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had recently declared ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) examination results, and 99.98 per cent passed class 10 and 99.76 per cent passed class 12. For students who were unable to pass or for those who are dissatisfied with their results, the process is not over yet.

Students, who are not happy with the marks awarded through the alternative marking scheme, can appear for improvement exams, which will be conducted from August 16 onwards. Earlier, the last date to apply for these exams was August 1 but it has now been extended till August 4. Candidates can visit cisce.org to register themselves.

The board will also be conducting compartment examinations for students who have not been awarded a pass certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects in class 10 and English and two other subjects in class 12.

The requests for transfer of centres for such students can also be forwarded to the council through the CAREERS portal. The module for submitting the requests for transfer of centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for these exams.

Candidates who have sent a dispute resolution request may also get themselves registered for the improvement exams if they desire.