ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Complete subject-wise schedule here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination schedule for 2027. The examinations will begin on February 9 and conclude on April 8, 2027.

The first paper, Environmental Science, will be held on February 9, along with Western Music (Theory). The English Language examination will take place on February 10. Most ISC examinations will begin at 2 pm and carry a duration of three hours. However, several Art papers will be conducted at 9 am.

Also Read | ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2027: Check complete schedule

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CISCE ISC (XIIth) Date Sheet 2027: Check schedule here

Day & Date Subject / Paper Duration Tuesday, February 9 Environmental Science

Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs.

3 hrs. Wednesday, February 10 English Paper 1 (English Language)

Modern English – Paper 1 (English Language) 3 hrs.

3 hrs. Friday, February 12 Applied Mathematics

Robotics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Geometrical and Building Drawing

Biotechnology 3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs. Saturday, February 13 Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) 3 hrs. Monday, February 15 English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs. Tuesday, February 16 Modern English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs. Thursday, February 18 Economics 3 hrs. Monday, February 22 Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German 3 hrs. Wednesday, February 24 Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Friday, February 26 Accountancy 3 hrs. Saturday, February 27 Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) 3 hrs. Monday, March 1 Mathematics 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 3 Physical Education 3 hrs. Thursday, March 4 Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs.

3 hrs. Monday, March 8 Physics – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Tuesday, March 9 Mass Media & Communication 3 hrs. Thursday, March 11 Business Studies 3 hrs. Friday, March 12 Geography 3 hrs. Saturday, March 13 Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) 3 hrs. Monday, March 15 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 17 Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs. Friday, March 19 History 3 hrs. Saturday, March 20 Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’) 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 24 Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person) 3 hrs. Thursday, March 25 Sociology 3 hrs. Monday, March 29 Commerce 3 hrs. Wednesday, March 31 Psychology 3 hrs. Friday, April 2 Political Science 3 hrs. Saturday, April 3 Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing 3 hrs.

3 hrs. Monday, April 5 Artificial Intelligence – Paper 1 (Theory)

Hospitality Management

Electricity and Electronics 3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs. Tuesday, April 6 Elective English 3 hrs. Thursday, April 8 Legal Studies 3 hrs.

A total of 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear for the ISC 2027 examinations across 1,477 centres in India and overseas. The examination will cover 60 subjects.