CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022: West Bengal shines, 6 out 18 national Rank 1 holders from state

July 24, 2022 10:11:00 pm
Six out of 18 candidates who are tied for the top position in the ISC Class 12 results announced on Sunday are from West Bengal. All the toppers have scored 99.75 per cent.
According to the Board, 154 students from all over the country have secured a place in the top three positions, out of which 41 students are from West Bengal. The results show that girls have performed better than boys.
A total of 27,569 candidates appeared in the state, including 14,944 boys and 12,625 girls. The state’s pass percentage in ISC stood at 99.15 per cent. The country’s pass rate is 99.38 per cent.
“One of our students, Komal Agarwal, is among the rank holders. Overall we are very happy with the result since more than 70 per cent of our students have scored above 90 per cent,” Sister Esther Rani, Principal of Auxilium Convent School, told The Indian Express. Agarwal has scored 99.50 per cent and has secured the all-India second rank.
“During the pandemic when things went online, it was difficult to adapt to that new way of education. In fact, so many things were happening that I kept my focus on my daily routine. Like not keeping any pending work. It wasn’t like I studied the whole day or night, but I feel if you don’t fear a subject and your focus is clear, you will score well. My teachers and parents were of great support,” said Agarwal.
Sumedha Ghosh Chowdhury of Calcutta Girls High School, who scored 99.50 per cent and bagged the second rank, said, “I never stressed about scoring a rank. I regularly spent time on activities like singing and watching cricket, which helped kill the monotony. Students like us, in the last few years, have seen so much. Till Class 10, with regular school classes, things were easier, but online mode of studies made it very difficult. However, my parents, uncle and my school were supportive,” said Sumedha, who wants to pursue electrical engineering.
Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 99.41 per cent while boys have achieved 98.93 pass percentage in Bengal.
