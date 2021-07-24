CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021 released: How to check scores online, via SMS

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 (ICSE) and 12 results (ISC) exam results today at 3 pm. The result link is activated and students can check their results in both online and offline mode. To check results online, students can visit official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results 2021’ link

Step 3: Choose one option between ICSE and ISC, whichever is applicable

Step 4: ICSE and ISC students have to use their unique id, index number to log in

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen after which students can download and get a printout of the marksheet.

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: How to check results via SMS

For ICSE Class 10 students: Students have to send their unique id in the format- ICSE 1234567 (7-digit unique id)

For ISC Class 12 students: Students have to send their unique id in the format- ISC 1234567 (7-digit unique id)

Rechecking of answer scripts is not applicable for ICSE and ISC 2021 as students have been given imputed marks, an official notification states.

Last year, 88,409 students appeared for the Class 12 ISC examinations, of which 85,611 passed. More male students had appeared for ISC examinations, with boys accounting for 53.65% of the total number of students and accounting for 46.35%. The Council could not conduct all examinations due to the pandemic, and eight papers were left pending. A decision was made to postpone the pending examinations, however, they were later cancelled.

The ISC Class 12 examinations were scheduled to begin on April 8 and end on June 16. However, following the decision made by the CBSE to cancel Class 12 examinations, CISCE followed suit and cancelled the exam to ensure the safety of students amidst the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases. The students have been assessed on the basis of a new pattern devised by the board.