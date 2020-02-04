CISCE ISC class 12 Physics sample paper here, exam on February 6

ISC class 12 Physics exam on February 6 (Representational image) ISC class 12 Physics exam on February 6 (Representational image)

CISCE ISC class 12 Physics: Considered among the most difficult for students, the CISCE class 12 Physics board exam will be held on February 6. Those who will be appearing for the exam, must be done with the syllabus and this is time to practice. It’s most important to understand the exam pattern, weighatge of topics and be ready for the three-hour examination.

Here is a sample question paper for students by Oswaal Publications. The test is for 70 marks and time allotted is three hours to solve the paper and 15 minutes to read it. These 15 minutes cannot be used for writing. The paper has a total of four sections. Time the same to create an exam-like scenario and assess your preparation.

Read| CISCE ISC Chemistry sample question paper: Practice before the exam

For this year onwards, the CISCE will be setting-up the question papers for class 9 and 11 exams centrally. The aim as per the board is to prepare students for the board exams much ahead. The question papers, however, for the minor subjects such as physical education, arts etc will be set by respective school teachers and only major subjects will be taken care of by the Board.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd