CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: National topper from UP struggled during school closure, needed sister’s help to cope

Schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in Uttar Pradesh have outdone their counterparts yet again, with the state cornering the largest share of first-rank holders in the Class XII ISC results announced Sunday evening.

Overall, there are 17 students who are tied for the first spot nationally. Of these, as many as seven are from Uttar Pradesh schools. All of them have scored 99.75 per cent. Among the seven toppers from UP, five are from Lucknow and one each from Allahabad and Kanpur.

Aakash Srivastava of City Montessori Inter College’s Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow is among the first-rank holders in the country. He said he could not have done it without his sister’s help during the pandemic-induced school closure.

“Frankly speaking, I did not expect to be a topper. I just did my best. We spent almost six months studying exclusively online, which was kind of difficult. But luckily, my elder sister, who is an engineer, helped me out. When offline classes started, teachers helped us to cover the loss,” Aakash told indianexpress.com.

His father, Anil Kumar Srivastava, is an engineering consultant and his mother, Manisha Srivastava, is a software engineer. Aakash said his performance in Chemistry helped him cover that extra mile in terms of marks.

Girls have done better with a pass percentage of 99.52 in comparison to boys who achieved the pass percentage of 99.44 in Uttar Pradesh. The overall pass percentage is 99.48 per cent.

In UP, 32,173 candidates had appeared in the examinations. Among them, 55.23 per cent were boys and 44.77 per cent were girls.

A total of 1,917 Scheduled Castes candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.43 per cent, whereas 132 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the examination and achieved 96.97 per cent pass percentage.

There were 8,071 Other Backward Classes or OBC candidates who took the examination and achieved a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent.

Simran Singh of Lucknow, who scored 99.75 per cent and is among the national first-rank holders in the ISC results, aims to join the Civil Services. But before that she wants to do engineering from an IIT. Simran said that her teachers always remained available both offline and online and guided her in every subject and that helped her prepare for the examinations. While she expected to do well in the exam, the news of her topping the country was unexpected, Simran said. Simran’s father, Sanjai Singh, is chief manager in Indian Bank and mother, Abhilasha Singh, is a housewife. She is a student of Aliganj branch of City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow.