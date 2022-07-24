CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Twins from Gurugram secure top 2 ranks

Twins from Gurugram, Anandita and Aditya Misra, are among those tied for the first and second positions respectively in the ISC examination, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

The 17-year old twins are students of Scottish High International School Gurugram. Anandita is one of 18 students across India who are tied for the top position with an English and best three subjects score of 99.75 per cent. She appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics and English papers and scored 100 in the first three subjects.

“I want to study economics going ahead and am waiting for a response from a university in Singapore which I am aiming for. After I complete my undergraduate degree, I want to streamline into behavioural economics, that’s what I’m interested in,” she said.

Her twin Aditya is one of 58 students across the country who are tied for second position with 99.5 per cent. He appeared in the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science and English papers and scored 100 in the same three subjects as Anandita. He is also aiming to do his undergraduate degree in universities in Singapore or the United Kingdom, though he wants to do it in the field of Computer Science.

Both students said that they feel like they had to work a little harder to overcome the limitations of remote learning to achieve their results.

Read | CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

“It was a little difficult because you need to put more effort into learning online. In offline classes, you are more interested and engaged. I do feel that that loss of interest affected me,” said Anandita.

“My school had prepared well to give us a smooth online learning experience but it was not as easy as learning offline. Personally, I would prefer that if ever in the future such circumstances arrive again, a way should be found to have offline classes,” said Aditya.

Both siblings enjoy artistic pursuits. While Aditya enjoys poetry and has participated in several competitions, Anandita paints and draws in her free time.