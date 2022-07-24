scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Second on all-India merit list, Patiala girl is also a national-level shooter

Yuvnoor Dhillon has not just proved her excellency in academics but she is also an accomplished sportsperson. A national-level rifle shooter, she had won a gold medal in state-level shooting championship in 2019 and was selected for nationals thereafter.

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 24, 2022 8:36:19 pm
ISC Results, CISCE, ISC 2022 results, ISCDhillon has not just proved her excellency in academics but she is also an accomplished sportsperson. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Yuvnoor Dhillon (18), a student of Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, secured second position in all India-merit list scoring 99.50 per cent marks, per the ISC class-12 results 2022 declared by CISCE board.

Dhillon has not just proved her excellency in academics but she is also an accomplished sportsperson.

Read |liveCISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

A national-level rifle shooter, she had won a gold medal in state-level shooting championship in 2019 and was selected for nationals thereafter.

(Photo credit: Special arranegement)

The sports star has has scored 99.50 per cent in the humanities stream. Placed at number two position in all-India merit list, and the highest scorer in Punjab, she says that her father Gurvinder Singh Dhillon, who is an advocate, has been her biggest inspiration. “My father has always motivated me at every level. He is my only inspiration,” said Dhillon, whose mother Jaspreet Kaur Dhillon is a homemaker.

She scored a perfect 100/100 in mathematics and sociology, 99 in political science and physical education and 93 in psychology. “I only took tuition for mathematics. I was never expecting to be in the all-India merit list but just a decent score,” she said.

Also read |CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Twins from Gurugram secure top 2 ranks

She is now preparing for the UPSC and judicial exams, and is aiming for admission in Panjab University, Chandigarh or the Army Institute of Law, Mohali.

“Instead of studying all at once just ahead of exams, I was very regular with daily revisions and studied for 2-3 hours every day. I also took breaks when I was tired and used social media as a stress buster,” she said. “I had to discontinue my shooting practice during exams but I will be resuming it now. I practise shooting at a private range in Patiala,” said Dhillon, a resident of New Officers Colony, Patiala.

She shares the top position in Punjab with Joy Jasmine Kaur from British Co-ed High School, Patiala, who also scored 99.50 per cent.

