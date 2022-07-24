CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Check time, marksheet, official websites

CISCE Board ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of ISC class 12 exams today. The result will be available at the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.

This year, CISCE conducted the board examinations in semester mode and the candidates were provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The semester 1 exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. Results were announced on February 7. As the exams were conducted in two semesters, this year, the marks for semester 1 exams have been halved (except for Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to the semester 2 score to reach the final score.

The board did not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results and a consolidated result of both semester will be announced now. The marksheets will hold the marks obtained in both terms separately. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.