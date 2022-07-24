scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Live now

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Check time, marksheet, official websites

ISC 12th Result 2022, CISCE Board Class 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The result will be available at the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 24, 2022 4:34:32 pm
isc result 2022CISCE ISC Result Live: Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

CISCE Board ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of ISC class 12 exams today. The result will be available at the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.

Read |CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

This year, CISCE conducted the board examinations in semester mode and the candidates were provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The semester 1 exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. Results were announced on February 7. As the exams were conducted in two semesters, this year, the marks for semester 1 exams have been halved (except for Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to the semester 2 score to reach the final score.

The board did not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results and a consolidated result of both semester will be announced now. The marksheets will hold the marks obtained in both terms separately. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.

Live Blog

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at results.cisce.org, cisce.org, check updates

16:28 (IST)24 Jul 2022
How can schools check ISC results

Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password. Read more here

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on  ‘ISC’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
Step 6: Click on 'Comparison Table' to view or print the score cards.

16:22 (IST)24 Jul 2022
ICSE results: Pune girl tops, with 3 others from UP

Hargun Kaur Matharu, a girl from Pune achieved the All India Rank 1,  but is tied for the top position with three other students from Uttar Pradesh at 99.8 per cent.

16:17 (IST)24 Jul 2022
KCET 2022 result soon

The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will only be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CISCE announce class 12 results, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority had earlier told The Indian ExpressNow, that the CBSE results have been declared and ISC results will be announced today, the KCET results, too, can be expected soon. Read full report here

16:09 (IST)24 Jul 2022
In other news - CBSE declared class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 exam results 2022. This year, CBSE decided to give 30 per cent weightage to Term I and 70 per cent to Term II in the theory section. Now, candidates who could not qualify for any exam will be given an opportunity to appear in compartment exams. The class 12 compartment exams 2022 will start on August 23 and continue till August 25. The CBSE compartment exam will be held at various locations across the country.

16:07 (IST)24 Jul 2022
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Websites to check score

Students can check their ISC results on these websites:
- results.cisce.org
- cisce.org

15:48 (IST)24 Jul 2022
ICSE result declared recently

CISCE had also recently declared the ICSE class 10 result. The CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent this year with girls performing marginally better than boys scoring a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent while boys achieved 99.97 per cent.

15:43 (IST)24 Jul 2022
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Rechecking available

The CISCE Board has also made provisions for rechecking. Students will be able to send in their requests for rechecking on the official website — cisce.org. A fee of Rs 1000 per subject will be charged for rechecking. 

15:35 (IST)24 Jul 2022
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: How to check individual score

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website — results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the results link available on the home page.
Step 3: Select the 'ISC' option from 'course' menu.
Step 4: Enter your unique ID, Index number and the given captcha.
Step 5: Score cards will be available in the students account. Download and save for future reference.

More from Education
IPU BBA Result 2022 announced: Follow these steps to check your rank
IPU BBA Result 2022 announced: Follow these steps to check your rank
NEET-PG 2022 counselling dates announced; check updated schedule
NEET-PG 2022 counselling dates announced; check updated schedule
MHT-CET 2022 revised exam schedule, admit card release dates announced
MHT-CET 2022 revised exam schedule, admit card release dates announced
More PhD applications from SC, ST, OBC candidates at IITs in last 5 years...
More PhD applications from SC, ST, OBC candidates at IITs in last 5 years...
Visva-Bharati University’s decision to hold lecture on ‘Kali Puja’ sparks...
Visva-Bharati University’s decision to hold lecture on ‘Kali Puja’ sparks...
More from Education >>
15:29 (IST)24 Jul 2022
Websites to check ISC 12th result

Students are advised to keep their ISC or class 12 exams admit cards handy to get the details while logging into the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

15:20 (IST)24 Jul 2022
CISCE ISC 2022 result: How to check results via SMS

Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)
Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883
Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

15:19 (IST)24 Jul 2022
CISCE ISC 2022 result: How to check results on Career portal

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on  ‘ISC’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
Step 6: Click on 'Comparison Table' to view or print the score cards.

15:15 (IST)24 Jul 2022
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Division of two terms

This year, the marks for semester 1 exams have been halved (except for Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to the semester 2 score to reach the final score.

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students can apply for recheck directly through the Council's website — cisce.org. However, they will be charged a fee of Rs 1000 per paper and for ISC it will be Rs 1000 per subject. The online module for submitting the recheck request will only be live for three days after the date of result declaration.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd