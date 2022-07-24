CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Check time, marksheet, official websites

CISCE Board ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of ISC class 12 exams today. The result will be available at the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.
This year, CISCE conducted the board examinations in semester mode and the candidates were provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The semester 1 exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. Results were announced on February 7. As the exams were conducted in two semesters, this year, the marks for semester 1 exams have been halved (except for Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to the semester 2 score to reach the final score.
The board did not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results and a consolidated result of both semester will be announced now. The marksheets will hold the marks obtained in both terms separately. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.
Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password. Read more here
Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on ‘ISC’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
Step 6: Click on 'Comparison Table' to view or print the score cards.
Hargun Kaur Matharu, a girl from Pune achieved the All India Rank 1, but is tied for the top position with three other students from Uttar Pradesh at 99.8 per cent.
The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will only be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CISCE announce class 12 results, a senior official of the Karnataka Examinations Authority had earlier told The Indian Express. Now, that the CBSE results have been declared and ISC results will be announced today, the KCET results, too, can be expected soon. Read full report here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 exam results 2022. This year, CBSE decided to give 30 per cent weightage to Term I and 70 per cent to Term II in the theory section. Now, candidates who could not qualify for any exam will be given an opportunity to appear in compartment exams. The class 12 compartment exams 2022 will start on August 23 and continue till August 25. The CBSE compartment exam will be held at various locations across the country.
Students can check their ISC results on these websites:
- results.cisce.org
- cisce.org
CISCE had also recently declared the ICSE class 10 result. The CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent this year with girls performing marginally better than boys scoring a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent while boys achieved 99.97 per cent.
The CISCE Board has also made provisions for rechecking. Students will be able to send in their requests for rechecking on the official website — cisce.org. A fee of Rs 1000 per subject will be charged for rechecking.
Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website — results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the results link available on the home page.
Step 3: Select the 'ISC' option from 'course' menu.
Step 4: Enter your unique ID, Index number and the given captcha.
Step 5: Score cards will be available in the students account. Download and save for future reference.
Students are advised to keep their ISC or class 12 exams admit cards handy to get the details while logging into the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)
Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883
Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen
This year, the marks for semester 1 exams have been halved (except for Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to the semester 2 score to reach the final score.