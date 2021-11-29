CISCE ICSE semester-1 exams begin, check exam day guidelines

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE class 10 semester-1 board exams 2021-22 from today onwards. The ICSE semester 1 exam will begin today i.e November 29. Candidates can check the guidelines on the official website – cisce.org.

ICSE exams will begin on November 29 and end on December 16. The exam will begin at 11 am and will be of one-hour duration. Candidates will be provided with an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper. The students will have English language (paper 1) on the first day. The paper will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format.

1. Candidates must clearly write their unique ID (unique identification number) and index number on the top sheet of the question paper – cum – answer booklet in the space provided. All entries on the question paper-cum-answer booklet must be made with a black/blue ink pen only.

2. Students will be required to carry along with them the ISC semester 1 admit cards. The question paper cum answer booklet will be provided to the students at 1:50 pm.

3. The candidates will be provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The candidates will be required to write on these booklets only and submit them to the invigilators.

4. The students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father’s name, and other details in the answer booklet

5. If an examination paper for which the candidate has not opted is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the supervising examiner.

6. Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else on the top-sheet of the question paper- cum-answer booklet.