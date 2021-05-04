CISCE ICSE results: Council asks schools to collate Class 9, 10 average marks

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday has asked the affiliated schools to prepare datasheets of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 students’ marks in both class 9 and 10. The schools have been directed to collect and submit the data of all the assessment conducted in the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, told indianexpress.com, “We have not devised any concrete plan yet. Though offline board exams have been cancelled, students underwent various assessment throughout the academic session. We have only asked the schools to collect and compile all the data. Once we receive all the data from all the schools, then only we will be able to devise an evaluation methodology.”

Arathoon further added that the circular was sent to the schools as a confidential document but the information has been leaked. “There have been news reports that students of class 10 will be evaluated based on class 9, 10 marks but it is only a speculation. It is only feeding incomplete information to the students and confusing them. Once we are ready with the final evaluation strategy, we will release it to public like the CBSE did,” he said.

The class 10 or ICSE board exams have been cancelled because of the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had earlier given students the option of sitting for the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion. The choice was later withdrawn as the exams were cancelled for all students on April 20.