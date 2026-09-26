CISCE to bring together 16 lakh students in 3,300 schools to shape mental health charter

Discussions are intended to collect students’ views and experiences on mental health and encourage schools to strengthen mechanisms for listening to students, peer support and access to appropriate help. (Image via CISCE)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will organise a three-tier national initiative on student mental health and well-being, involving nearly 16 lakh students from Classes VI to XII, 32,000 teachers and more than 3,300 affiliated schools.

The CISCE Student Mental Health and Well-Being Conclave 2026 will begin with school-level discussions in October and culminate in a national conclave in Hyderabad from November 20 to 22. The initiative will coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The first stage, School-Level Mental Health and Well-Being Dialogues, will be held from October 4 to 31 across CISCE-affiliated schools. Students from Classes VI to XII will take part in weekly classroom discussions on four areas — student stress and academic pressure; emotional well-being, digital life and positive relationships; drugs, substance abuse and healthy choices; and resilience and help-seeking behaviour.