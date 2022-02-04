ICSE, ISC semester 1 result 2022: Date and time announced

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date and time for the result of ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2022. The result will be announced on February 7 at 10 am. Students may check their results on- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The schools can check the results by logging in to the Career portal of the council using the Principal’s log-in ID and password. The result of the individual can also be received through SMS.

The ICSE semester 1 exam were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20.

This year, CISCE conducted the board examinations in semester mode and the candidates were provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The candidates were required to write on these booklets only and submit the same to the Invigilators at the end of the examination.

The board will not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results. However, the result will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.