ICSE, ISC results 2018: Two Class X toppers want to become engineer, the third a doctor

Adavya Bhutani of St. Stephens with his parents and grandparents at their house in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Adavya Bhutani of St. Stephens with his parents and grandparents at their house in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

AN INTERESTING mix of Class X students stood on top of the table after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class X) results at 3 pm on Monday. The top two students, both born to doctors, want to become engineer while the girl, who came third, wants to become a doctor to continue the legacy of her grandfather and great grandfather. Harman Sandhu of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, scored 97.6 per cent, closely followed by Adavya Bhutani of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, with 97.4 per cent and Muskan of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, with 97 per cent.

Tricity recorded a pass percentage of 100 in ICSE this year. Last year, ICSE topper Shreya Chauhan of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, scored a whopping 98 per cent to emerge the Tricity topper. Harman squealed in joy when the school’s director confirmed that she had topped Tricity. Her parents, Dr Ritu Sandhu and Dr S S Sandhu, said she was a hard-working student and did not take any coaching or outside help. But she does not want to become a doctor like them.

“I can’t stomach all the blood and gore, so I want to study engineering. I haven’t yet decided which field I want to pursue, but I want to work with an MNC of repute after completing my studies,” said Harman, who has now shifted to a CBSE school, Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, in the non-medical stream.

The shift has been easier for Harman as the mathematics she had learned in Class IX is being taught in Class XI. In her free time, she likes to listen to soft Bollywood numbers and watch television. “The CBSE syllabus is not all easy, I’m sure. I am still learning new things and I wish to see my name on top once again in Class XII,” she added.

Adavya and Muskan, ranked second and third, are avid fans of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. They are excited about the Champions League final in which Spanish giant Real Madrid will play Liverpool for their third title in a row on May 26.

But Adavya, who scored 97.4 per cent, has other hobbies he is passionate about. He is into speedcubing, a sport that involves solving a variety of puzzles especially the Rubik’s Cube. “I like speedcubing so much that I started a club in my school. I have never believed in studying for too many hours as I have other interests too. I believe in completing my schoolwork on time.”

Adavya has joined the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, so that he is ready for higher studies in computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Stanford University in USA. “We can choose from various courses and have to write a 4,000-word essay on any topic of interest. I have English, French, computer science and physics, among others. It prepares students to study abroad,” he added.

Adavya has also developed two Android games and his parents, Dr Anjali Bhutani and Dr Vikas Bhutani, feel that it is best to let him follow his Silicon Valley dream. “We expected him to get a great result. He is particular about class assignments which gives him a lot of time to pursue co-curricular activities,” said his father.

A basketball player with a heart for football, Tricity’s third topper Muskan is proud of her Haryanvi roots. Hailing from Rohtak, she feels that Haryana has always produced strong and talented women; a recent example being Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Daughter of a homemaker and public prosecutor, Muskan wants to become a doctor. “I was at my chemistry tuition when the results were announced, so I didn’t know that I had come in third. I am extremely happy,” she said, adding that she will be taking admission in GMSSS-19 so that she could focus on preparing for medical entrance tests. “I did not study for more than three to four hours. I have to get used to studying more now as I have my work cut out for me. I was also involved in a lot of extracurricular activities,” Muskan added.

Muskan Lohchab of St. Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula, with her mother in Panchkula on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Muskan Lohchab of St. Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula, with her mother in Panchkula on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

While there is still time for admission to government schools, Muskan has already begun coaching for subjects she will be taking up in Class XII. But, she further said that did not mean she would miss the upcoming Champions League final or the FIFA World Cup that begins in June.

