CISCE ICSE, ISC result 2019: Passing marks, websites to check

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2019: The result for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) which is equivalent to class 10 and Indian School Certificate or class 12 under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be declared today May 7, 2019 (Tuesday). Students can check the result at the official website cisce.org at 3 pm.

The exam for ICSE was conducted from February 22 to March 25, 2019 and the ISC exam was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. Last year the results were announced on May 14, 2019. Following the trend of other boards such as CBSE and state board of Bihar, UP et al, CISCE has also preponed their result this year.

CISCE ICSE, ISC result 2019: Pass percentage

The pass percentage or the number of students who pass the exam is expected to go higher than 95 per cent. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 was 98.51 per cent and for class 12 was 96.21 per cent. In 2017, too, the pass percentage was 99.50 per cent and 96.21 per cent for class 10 and class 12 respectively.

CISCE ICSE, ISC result 2019: Girls versus boys

Girls have been performing better than boys in both ISC and ICSE exam results for the past three years.

In 2018, 98.15 boys passed the ICSE exam against 98.95 per cent. As many as 94.96 per cent boys and 97.63 per cent girls passed the ISC board exam.

In 2017, 97.73 per cent girls and 95.39 per cent boys passed the ISC board exam. While a similar trend was observed in ICSE where 99.03 per cent girls and 98.13 per cent boys passed the boards.

CISCE ICSE, ISC result 2019: Check result on SMS

While the result will be declared on the official website cisce.org and many private websites are also hosting the same but for students’ convenience, they can also get their result as an SMS alert as soon as it is declared by following this step –

Type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.