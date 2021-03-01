CISCE releases ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2021, check datesheet

ICSE ISC exams 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the date sheet or for ISC and ICSE examination. The time table is not available on the official website – cisce.org.

The class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on April 8 and will conclude on June 16. The class 10 exam will be held from May 5 to June 7.

ICSE class 12 exam time table

Thursday, April 8- Computer Science (paper 2) practical- planning session

Friday, April 9- Home Science (planning session), Indian Music Carnatic practical

Wednesday, May 5- Business Studies

Thursday, May 6- English paper-1

Saturday, May 8- Elective English

Tuesday, May 11- Maths

Thursday, May 13- English, paper 2

Saturday, May 15- Home Science- Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, May 17- Physics Paper- 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, May 18- Art paper 3

Wednesday, May 19- Sociology

Thursday, May 20- Legal Studies, Mass Media and Communication

Friday, May 21- Chemistry theory

Sunday, May 22- Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical and Building Drawing

Monday, May 24- Accounts

Tuesday, May 25- History

Thursday, May 27- Commerce

Friday, May 28- Geography

Saturday, May 29- Art paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)

Monday, May 31- Environmental Science- Paper 1

Tuesday, June 1- Indian Languages/ Modern Foreign Langiages/ Classical Languages

Wednesday, June 2- Art paper 5

Thursday, June 3- Computer Science (Paper 1) theory

Friday, June 4- Hindustani, paper 1 (theory), Carnatic- paper 1 (theory), fashion designing, paper 1 (theory)

Saturday, June 5- Art paper 4

Monday, June 7- Biology, paper 1 (theory)

Tuesday, June 8- Hospitality Management

Wednesday, June 9- Physical Education- Paper 1 (theory)

Thursday, June 10 – Biotechnology, paper 1 (theory)

Friday, June 11- Economics

Saturday, June 12- Art paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)

Monday, June 14: Political Science

Wednesday, June 16: Psychology.

To pass the ICSE exam, students need to score 33 marks while to clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.