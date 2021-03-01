CISCE releases ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2021, check datesheet

Updated: March 1, 2021 7:47:56 pm
ICSE ISC exams 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the date sheet or for ISC and ICSE examination. The time table is not available on the official website – cisce.org.
The class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on April 8 and will conclude on June 16. The class 10 exam will be held from May 5 to June 7.
ICSE class 12 exam time table
Thursday, April 8- Computer Science (paper 2) practical- planning session
Friday, April 9- Home Science (planning session), Indian Music Carnatic practical
Wednesday, May 5- Business Studies
Thursday, May 6- English paper-1
Saturday, May 8- Elective English
Tuesday, May 11- Maths
Thursday, May 13- English, paper 2
Saturday, May 15- Home Science- Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, May 17- Physics Paper- 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, May 18- Art paper 3
Wednesday, May 19- Sociology
Thursday, May 20- Legal Studies, Mass Media and Communication
Friday, May 21- Chemistry theory
Sunday, May 22- Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical and Building Drawing
Monday, May 24- Accounts
Tuesday, May 25- History
Thursday, May 27- Commerce
Friday, May 28- Geography
Saturday, May 29- Art paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)
Monday, May 31- Environmental Science- Paper 1
Tuesday, June 1- Indian Languages/ Modern Foreign Langiages/ Classical Languages
Wednesday, June 2- Art paper 5
Thursday, June 3- Computer Science (Paper 1) theory
Friday, June 4- Hindustani, paper 1 (theory), Carnatic- paper 1 (theory), fashion designing, paper 1 (theory)
Saturday, June 5- Art paper 4
Monday, June 7- Biology, paper 1 (theory)
Tuesday, June 8- Hospitality Management
Wednesday, June 9- Physical Education- Paper 1 (theory)
Thursday, June 10 – Biotechnology, paper 1 (theory)
Friday, June 11- Economics
Saturday, June 12- Art paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)
Monday, June 14: Political Science
Wednesday, June 16: Psychology.
To pass the ICSE exam, students need to score 33 marks while to clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.
