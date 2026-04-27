ICSE, ISC Result 2026: When did CISCE announce 10th, 12th results in last 5 years?

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 by April-end . Earlier indications from a board official had suggested a possible release by the end of April, however, no official confirmation or exact result date has been announced yet. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to April 6. The exams were conducted in offline mode, with durations ranging from two to three hours for Class 10 papers and three hours for all Class 12 papers.