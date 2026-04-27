ICSE, ISC Result 2026: When did CISCE announce 10th, 12th results in last 5 years?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 by April-end . Earlier indications from a board official had suggested a possible release by the end of April, however, no official confirmation or exact result date has been announced yet. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to April 6. The exams were conducted in offline mode, with durations ranging from two to three hours for Class 10 papers and three hours for all Class 12 papers.
Over the past few years, CISCE has largely followed on its release date sticking around late April to mid-May result declaration pattern. Last year, the board announced both ICSE and ISC results on April 30, one of the earliest in recent years. In 2024, the results were declared on May 6, followed by May 15 in 2023.
ALSO READ | CISCE says ‘results not releasing on April 22’, debunks viral claim
The schedule had seen a disruption in 2022, when ICSE Class 10 results were declared on July 17, and ISC Class 12 results on September 7, due to pandemic-related adjustments. However, since then, the board has returned to its usual schedule window.
A look at the result declaration trend over the last five years is given below:
|Year
|ICSE (Class 10) Result Date
|ISC (Class 12) Result Date
|2025
|April 30
|April 30
|2024
|May 6
|May 6
|2023
|May 15
|May 15
|2022
|July 17
|September 7
|2021
|July 24
|July 24
With the board now back to its regular cycle, the 2026 results are expected along similar lines as last year, although an official confirmation from the board is awaited.
Once declared, students can check their results online using their unique ID and index number. The digital marksheet will be provisional, with original certificates to be issued later through schools.