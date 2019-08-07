ICSE, ISC 10th 12th compartment result 2019 declared: How to check marks online

ICSE, ISC 10th 12th compartment result 2019: The Council for the Indian School certification examination (CISCE) declared the result for the compartment exams conducted for class 10 and 12 that is ICSE and ISC compartment exam 2019 on Wednesday – August 7. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, cisce.org.

Advertising

Compartment exam was conducted for students who could not clear the regular exam held in February. As many as 98.54 per cent of students who appeared for ICSE regular board exams 2019 cleared it while in ISC the pass percentage was 96.52 per cent.

Read| ICSE 2019 topper Manhar switches to CBSE for class 11

ICSE, ISC 10th 12th compartment result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Login using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

In video| Sushma Swaraj from skillful orator to people’s foreign minister

Advertising

Meanwhile, candidates can also get their result via SMS. Students need to type SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> or ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883 to receive the result as an SMS alert.

To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.