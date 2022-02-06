scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 06, 2022
CISCE ICSE, ISC semester-1 result: When and where to check scores

The result will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at-  cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: February 6, 2022 4:42:15 pm
CISCE ICSE, ISC semester 1 result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)  and ISC exams 2022 on February 7. The result will be announced at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The respective schools can also check the result of the students on the Careers portal of the Council. 

This year, the council divided the academic year into two terms and separate exams at the end of both terms. The result declared will not categorise any student as pass or fail and will just indicate the marks that the student has scored in each subject. The student will be declared pass or fail only after the conduction of the second-semester exams. 

The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions. The second semester will be conducted in March-April 2022. 

The board will not issue any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results. However, the result will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

