CISCE ICSE Class 10th results 2022: How to check score card

CISCE ICSE Class 10th Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result of ICSE exams 2022 today, i.e. July 17 at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check results at the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Schools can check the results by logging in to the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password. Individual candidates can check their individual scores by visiting the official CISCE website — cisce.org. Individual scores can also be received through SMS.

The CISCE board conducted the ICSE (class 10) exams in two semesters. The Semester 2 exams were conducted from April 25 to May 20, 2022 whereas the ICSE semester 1 exam was conducted from November 29, 2021 to December 16, 2021.

CISCE ICSE semester-2 2022 result: How can schools check results

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.

Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’

Step 3: Click on ‘ICSE’ located on the menu bar.

Step 4: From the ICSE menu, click on ‘Reports’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.

Schools can email the CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org, or call at 1800-203-2414.

CISCE ICSE semester-2 2022 result: How can students check results

Step 1: Visit the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Step 2: One the home page, click on the results tab.

Step 3: Select the ‘ICSE’ option from the course section.

Step 4: Enter your unique ID, Index number and the given captcha.

Step 5: Click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

CISCE ICSE semester-2 2022 result: How to receive individual scores through SMS

Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also made provisions for students to submit their recheck requests on the official website — cisce.org. Students will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper per subject for recheck.

CISCE had announced the result of ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2022 on February 7 at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.