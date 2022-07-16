CISCE ICSE Class 10th results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

CISCE ICSE Result 2022 date and time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results for ICSE (Class 10) on July 17 at 5 pm. Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The result of the individual can also be received through SMS.

As per the official release, the marks of semester 1, 2 and project/internal assessment have been added to derive the final result.

The schools can check the results by logging in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the principal’s login ID and password. Additionally, students can also receive marks via SMS or through Digilocker app

If a student has objection(s) related to the marks awarded to them, they can make a written complaint to their respective schools stating the issue in detail. Schools need to look into the issue in detail and only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. For all such requests, schools need to mail to the board at asicse@cisce.org for class 10. Schools and students need to note that this concern raising mechanism is only for correction of calculation of marks.

The rechecking module will be active from July 17 to July 23. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper per subject to avail the facility.

Last year, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus results for the students are formed on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment. In 2020, the Council saw 2.07 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 ICSE examinations. Of these students, 2.06 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage for 2020 was 99.33 per cent.





