Sunday, July 17, 2022

CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022: When and Where to Check CISCE Semester 2 result

CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022 Date: Students who appeared for the exam can check their class 10 exam result at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The respective schools can also check the result of the students on the Careers portal of the Council. 

July 17, 2022 8:00:44 am
CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be releasing the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) today at 5 pm. The students who appeared for their class 10 exam can check the result at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The result of the ICSE semester I exams were released on February 7

The CISCE exams were held in May. The board had not issued any hard copy of the semester 1 exam results. However, the result will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022: When and Where to Check Semester 2 result

The students who appeared for their class 10 exam can check the result at cisce.org, results.cisce.org on July 17 at 5 pm.Using the school principal’s login ID and password, schools can check their respective results by logging onto the career portal of the council using the school principal’s login ID and password. Candidates can check their individual scores by visiting the official CISCE website at cisce.org. Individual scores can also be received through SMS.

In the year 2021, the total pass percentage for class 10 students had turned out to be 99.98 percent and the pass percentage recorded for class 12 was 99.76 per cent. Last year too,the council had divided the academic year into two terms and separate exams at the end of both terms.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that from next year, exams for the ICSE and ISC levels will be conducted only once a year.

 



