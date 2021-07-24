ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results on July 24, 2021 at 3 pm. Students can check their results online at the official CISCE websites — cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Apart from the online websites, students can also check their results via SMS.

The council did not conduct Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations this year due to Covid-19. The ICSE exams were initially scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, while the ISC exams were to start on April 8 and end on June 18. In June, the Council announced the cancellation of ISC Class 12 examinations after the Centre announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 examinations. Results for ICSE and ISC students have been formed on the basis of an alternative objective criteria.

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results: When and where to check

The ICSC and ISC results 2021 will be declared on July 24 at 3 pm. To check results online, students may visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org. On the homepage of the website, students have to click on ‘Results 2021′ link, and then on ICSE/ISC 2021. After filling in the roll number and the text in the CAPTCHA, the result will appear on the screen. Students must download and take a printout of their results for future reference.

Meanwhile, all schools can access results from the ‘Careers Portal’ at the CICSE official website using the Principal user id and password provided by the council.

Results may also be checked without the internet, via SMS. ICSE students can type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique id and send it to 09248082883. To check ISC results, students have to type ISC <space> 7 digit unique id and send it to 09248082883.

In case students have an issue with the calculation of marks, they can send in a written application to the council explaining in detail the objection. ICSE (Class 10) students have to send the application to asicse@cisce.org and ISC (Class 12) students can send their query applications to asisc@cisce.org. It is important to note that such applications will not be accepted if sent after August 1, 2021. The dispute applications must be sent from the official email id of the school’s head, which is assigned by the CISCE.

After reviewing the application, the council will notify the respective school head in case of any result alteration.