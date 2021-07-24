CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 3 pm

Students of classes 10 and 12 can check their results on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

ICSE 10th & ISC 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISC, ICSE results today at 3 pm. Students of classes 10 and 12 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The result of the individual can also be received through SMS.

The schools can check the results by logging in to the ‘Career portal’ of the council using the principal’s log-in ID and password.

If a student has objection(s) related to the marks awarded to them, they can make a written complaint to their respective schools stating the issue in detail. Schools need to look into the issue in detail and only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. For all such requests, schools need to mail to the board at asicse@cisce.org for class 10 and asisc@cisce.org for class 12. All such requests should be sent to the board latest by August 1.

Schools and students need to note that this concern raising mechanism is only for correction of calculation of marks

This year, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus results for the students are formed on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment. Therefore, recheck of answer sheets will not be applicable this year as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks.

Last year, the Council saw 2.07 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 ICSE examinations. Of these students, 2.06 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage for 2020 was 99.33 per cent.