ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to check marks, download mark sheet?

ICSE, ISC result 2020: Check at cisce.org ICSE, ISC result 2020: Check at cisce.org

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: One of the two central education boards in India – the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) – will declare the result of their board exams today. The link to check the marks obtained in the exams will be activated by 3 pm and the respective mark sheet will be released by the board after 48 hours, digitally.

Since all the exams could not be conducted, CISCE is releasing the result based on a special marking scheme. For the subjects for which exams could not be held, students will be evaluated based on scores obtained in the exams conducted. The average of the three subjects in which candidate has scored the highest will be considered. CISCE will also give weightage of performance of the candidate in the project and practical work of the subjects. The exam and internal marks will have 70:30 ratio.

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to check result via portal

There are several modes by which students, parents, and teachers can check the ISC and ICSE results 2020. They can visit the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org or log into the career portal.

Step 1: Log in to career portal, click on ‘examination system’

Step 2: Click on ICSE or ISC on the menu bar

Step 3: Click on ‘reports’

Step 4: Click on ‘result tabulation’

Step 5: Scorecard will appear, take a print out

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to check result via website

Step 1: Visit either cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Results 2020’

Step 3: Click on ICSE/ISC 2020

Step 4: Type your roll number, text in CAPTCHA

Step 5: Result will appear, download

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to get the result via phone

To get results in their inbox, students can register with indianexpress by filling in the box below –

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to check without internet

To check ICSE result via SMS students need to type ICSE <space> roll number, to check ISC result students need to type ISC <space> roll number and send their test to 09248082883

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: Get marksheet digitally

Earlier marksheets used to be disseminated by the respective schools but due to the coronavirus, schools are shut. Hence, this year, the digital mode will be the primary mode of getting mark sheet. The marks and pass certificate of the board exams will be available after 48 hours of the publication of result through the digi locker, as per the official notice by the board. This is a record time to release mark sheets or marks memos. Students will have to unlock or create a new digi-locker with help of their credentials including roll number or the unique seven-digit number.

Not satisfied with marks? Here’s what to do

For subjects in which marks are given on the basis of exams conducted, students can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. The online module for submitting requests for rechecking for results will remain open for seven days from July 10 to July 16.

What are the passing marks?

To be considered passed, students have to get at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Most of the students who appear for the ICSE and ISC — class 10 and 12 — exams under the CISCE board pass it. The pass percentage for ICSE or class 10 was observed as 98.54 per cent last year while for that of class 12 or ISC, the pass percentage was 96.52 per cent.

Most and least scoring subjects

Last year, for ICSE exams, the highest pass percentage was observed in physical education as all students cleared the exam, and hence a percentage of 100 per cent was observed.

The worst mass performance for ICSE in 2019 result was in mathematics with 94.04 per cent. In ISC 2019 too, least pass percentage was observed in mathematics with 84.36 per cent while the highest pass percentage was in Hindi at 99.75 per cent

Every year, about 2 lakh students appear for these exams. In 2019, as many as 1,96,271 students appeared for the class 10 exam while for class 12 as many as 86,713 students appeared for the boards.

