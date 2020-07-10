scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19
CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check assessment scheme of cancelled exams

ICSE 10th & ISC 12th Result 2020, CISCE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 at results.cisce.org, cisce.org LIVE Updates: The result will be available at the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The marks and pass certificate of the board exams will be available after 48 hours of the publication of result through the digi locker

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 11:26:36 am
CISCE Board ICSE 10th & ISC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will announce the results of ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 exams today at 3 pm today. The CISCE exams — scheduled to be held in February and March — got postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were later decided to conduct in July, but was cancelled after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

For the pending exams, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal exams. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.

According to the council, the result will be available at the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Live: check update in Hindi 

The marks and pass certificate of the board exams will be available after 48 hours of the publication of result through the digi locker. Students will also be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation, however, a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable. The online window will remain open from July 10 to 16, 2020.

Live Blog

11:24 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Why the exam was postponed

The exams as usual were supposed to be held in February and March, however, this time it was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

11:09 (IST)10 Jul 2020
How to check results

To check results, the candidates need to click on the result links at the websites. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

10:46 (IST)10 Jul 2020
ICSE, ISC results today

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm on July 10. Students can check their results at the board’s official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The CISCE had eight papers left for class 12 and six for the class 10 when the government asked all school boards to postponed the exams. The CISCE students will be evaluated on performance in school assessment, and will have the opportunity to appear for the exam at a later date to improve their marks — in this case, students of both classes 10 and 12 will have a shot at improvement.

To pass the exams, students need to get at least 35 per cent marks. The board had recorded 98.54 passing percentage in ICSE last year, while it was 96.52 per cent in the ISC exams.

