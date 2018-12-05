CISCE changes exam pattern for ICSE, ISC; introduces compartment exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has changed the exam pattern for the class 10 and class 12 examinations, that is ICSE and ISC exams. The council has undertaken several steps which it regards as “student and school-friendly.”

Among the most interesting initiatives, the Council has introduced compartmental examination at both ICSE and ISC level. From 2019 onwards, the candidates of class 10 and class 12 who have failed the examinations will have another chance. Candidates who fail in either of the examinations will be allowed to sit for the compartmental exam. But candidates will be eligible to appear for one compartmental exam a year only, according to the official release. The compartmental exams will be held in July each year and the result for the same will be declared in August of the corresponding year.

The council has also announced to change the examination pattern for both class 10 and class 12 (ICSE and ISC). From 2021 onwards, new subjects will be introduced for both the classes. For ICSE, group I history, civics and geography (Thailand) will be offered to candidates of Thai nationality compulsorily while others can also opt for the same. Candidates will have a choice to study either history civics and geography or history civics and geography (Thailand).

For ISC students subjects of hospitality management and legal studies will be introduced. The Council has also announced to change the syllabus and thus the question papers of class 10 and 9 to align the curriculum with that of class 6 and class 8.

The syllabus for literature in English, popularly called as English paper – II, at both ICSE and ISC levels will be changed. Shakespearean play, prose (short stories) and poetry will be made compulsory for all students. Not only for students but there will be new rules for teachers too. From 2019 onward, training programmes will be mandatory for the teachers at elementary ISC and ICSE levels.

Among other initiatives, ICSE will make the examination related process including admission cards, customised timetables etc all online. From 2019 onwards, in addition to the subject-wise marks, paper-wise marks will also be provided for English, history, civics and geography and science on the statement of marks.