CISCE declares ICSE, ISC results 2019: Meet toppers and know their success stories

ICSE, ISC result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi has declared the results of ICSE and ISC examinations on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students can check the results through the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. For receiving the ICSE, ISC examination results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his or her unique id and send it to 09248082883. The Class 10 and Class 12 results are available at the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The class 12 or ISC result 2019 has created history as Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Vibha Swaminathan become the first students to score 100 per cent in ISC exam. The duo has topped the exam this year and have been highest scorers so far. In ICSE, Mumbai’s Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar’s Manhar Bansal jointly top class 10 ICSE exam with 99.60 per cent.

In class 10 or ISCE exams, a total of 98.54 per cent students passed the class. This is a slight increase (0.03 per cent) from last year’s pass percentage. In class 12 or ISC exam, pass percentage rise 0.31 per cent to reach 96.52 per cent.

This year, compartment exams are being introduced for the first time for both ISC and ICSE classes. This will give chance to candidates to re-appear for the exam again within the same year. Earlier students had to wait for an entire year. Those who failed to clear the exam will get a statement ‘eligible for compartmental examination’ mentioned in their mark sheet. Those who fail and do not get the statement in mark sheet are failed and not eligible for the compartment and have clearly flunked.

The students can also avail the digi locker facility. “The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE, ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY),” read the official notification.

To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

Last year, 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed class X. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the Class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao have jointly topped the class X exams with 99.4 per cent each.