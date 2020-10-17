CISCE declares ICSE, ISC compartment result 2020: Steps to check marks

CISCE result declared at cisce.org (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

ICSE, ISC compartment result 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the result for compartment cum improvement exams for class 10 and 12 board exams or ICSE or ISC 2020. Students who appeared for the exams held from October 6 to October 9 can check their result at cisce.org.

In case the marks of a student change after these exams, they will get revised mark sheets. To get the revised marks memo, students will have to return their previous marks sheet or statement. Not only the students who failed in the first attempt but also those who wanted to appear again to improve their results were allowed to appear for the exam.

ICSE, ISC compartment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result available, download

This year, a special marking scheme was used to calculate marks during the first result. For subjects for which exams could not be held due to the pandemic, marks were given to students on the basis of internal assessment and best of three. The three highest-scoring subjects were counted while the internal assessment of the papers which can also include project work will also be added. The weightage of 70:30 will be given to both the marking schemes, respectively.

The pass percentage of class 10 was recorded at 99.33 per cent, which is an increase from 98.54 per cent last year. For class 12, as many as 96.84 per cent students cleared the exam, a slight hike from 96.52 per cent last year.

