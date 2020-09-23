CISCE compartment, improvement exams from October 6, check result date

CISCE compartment, improvement exams from October 6 (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will hold the compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 boards from October 6 onwards. Further, the board will also conduct improvement exams for students who are not satisfied with marks allotted to them through the special scheme from October 6. CISCE could not hold all the board exams this year because of the pandemic and students were given marks based on special criteria including internal assessment and average of highest marks obtained in three of the conducted papers.

The CISCE has also announced the result dates in advance. As per the latest notification, the result of both compartmental and improvement exams will be declared on October 17 at 3 pm at the board’s official website cisce.org. Candidates whose result would increase as a result of these exams will have to return their previous marks sheet or statement if marks in original to the Council and get a new one.

ICSE compartment exam dates

ICSE improvement exam dates

ISC compartmental exam dates

ISC improvement exam dates

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd