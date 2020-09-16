CISCE compartment, improvement exams registration begins

Registrations open for compartment, improvement exams under CSICE. (Representational image)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has asked candidates to register at its official portal cisce.org to appear for compartmental and improvement exams for ICSE and ISC boards 2020. The last date to apply is September 22. Apart from candidates who have failed in the exams, those students who are not satisfied with the marks given to them under the new marking scheme can apply for these exams. Students will have to contact their respective school heads for the same.

The marks obtained in the compartmental or improvement exams will be considered as final and no other exam will be held by CISCE, the board informed in the official release.

For CISCE boards 2020, the council had earlier decided not to hold all the exams due to the pandemic, and candidates were given marks based on a new formulae. Under the new marking scheme, the council gave marks for exams which were not conducted on the basis of the average of the highest three marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams were held.

In case of any change in marks after the exams, the same will be reflected in the mark sheet. In the board exams, the pass percentage had increased for both class 10 and 12 students. The pass percentage of class 10 was recorded at 99.33 per cent, which is an increase from 98.54 per cent last year. For class 12, as many as 96.84 per cent students cleared the exam, a slight hike from 96.52 per cent last year.

For the upcoming board exams, CISCE has reduced the syllabus for all the major subjects of class 10 and 12 by 25 per cent to “make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21”. The schools and colleges have been shut since mid-March and classes are being held online due to the pandemic. Further, for board exams 2021, CISCE has introduced a 20 marks project work for English and mathematics for ISC. The existing 100 marks question paper will be replaced by an 80 marks theory and 20 marks project work.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd