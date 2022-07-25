CISCE Class XII results: Seven from UP among all-India toppers

Seven students from Uttar Pradesh were among the 18 students who bagged the first rank in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) XII examinations — the results of which were declared on Sunday — by scoring 99.75 per cent each. Of the seven students, five were from Lucknow and one each from Prayagraj and Kanpur.

The examinations were conducted by the CISCE, New Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, 32,173 candidates had appeared in the examinations – 55.23 per cent boys and 44.77 per cent girls.

Girls in the state fared better than the boys with a pass percentage of 99.52. Meanwhile, boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.44. The state’s overall pass percentage was 99.48. The 1,917 Scheduled Caste students who took the exam in the state achieved a pass percentage of 99.43 whereas 132 candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes clocked a pass percentage 96.97.

From the Other Backward Classes, 8,071 students appeared for the exams and registered a pass percentage of 99.37.

Aakash Srivastava, who is among the toppers from the state capital, said he didn’t expect to score the top rank. “I just did my best. For almost six months, I attended online classes, which made things difficult. Luckily, my elder sister, who is an engineer, helped me study. When offline classes resumed, my teachers helped make up for the loss,” said Aakash, who studies in City Montessori Inter College’s Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow. His father Anil Kumar Srivastava is an engineering consultant and his mother Manisha Srivastava is a software engineer.

Simran Singh, who is among the toppers from Lucknow, said she wants to pursue engineering from an IIT and then join civil services. She studied in City Montessori Inter College’s Aliganj branch. “My teachers were always available to guide me, both during online classes as well as offline classes which helped me prepare well,” she added. Her father Sanjai Singh is a manager in a bank while her mother Abhilasha Singh is a homemaker.

Meanwhile, as 18 students across the country tied for the top rank, it meant they missed out on a perfect 400/400 by just one mark in English and their best three subjects.