ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE debunks ‘tomorrow’ viral claim, says no official date yet

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ICSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2026 Date: A viral social media claim suggesting that the ICSE Class 10 results will be declared “tomorrow” is incorrect, with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) confirming that no official release date has been announced. Officials have indicated that the results are likely to be declared later in April, urging students to ignore rumours and rely only on verified updates from the board.
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The CISCE will be declaring the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. The Council is in the final stage of evaluation and is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly. The Council, when releasing the ICSE and ISC dateshsheets for 2026 exams said that the results will be declared in April-May. Students can check the ICSE Board Class 10 and ISC 12 results 2026 on its official website – cisce.org, once the results are released.
The ICSE examinations for Class 10 started on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The ISC examinations for Class 12 began on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. About 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE (Class 10) examination, while about 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC (Class XII) examinations this year.
For last year’s exams, CISCE declared the results for the ICSE and ISC board exams on April 30. As per the official statistics, the ICSE (Class 10) recorded a pass percentage of 99.09 per cent. For the ISC (Class 12) exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.02 per cent.
In 2024, CISCE announced the ISC and ICSE results on May 6 at 11 am. The overall pass percentage of ICSE students in 2024 was 99.47%, while that of ISC was 98.19%.
In 2023 the CISCE declared results on May 15. In 2022, the CISCE declared results of ICSE class 10 on July 17 and ISC class 12 on September 7. In 2021 the results of the ISC and ICSE were declared on July 26.
From 2024, CISCE had discontinued compartment exams. Instead, they introduced the re-evaluation of answer scripts and improvement exams for students who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination. The CISCE improvement exams can be taken in a maximum of two subjects.