ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE debunks ‘tomorrow’ viral claim, says no official date yet

ICSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2026 Date: A viral social media claim suggesting that the ICSE Class 10 results will be declared “tomorrow” is incorrect, with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) confirming that no official release date has been announced. Officials have indicated that the results are likely to be declared later in April, urging students to ignore rumours and rely only on verified updates from the board.

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The CISCE will be declaring the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. The Council is in the final stage of evaluation and is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly. The Council, when releasing the ICSE and ISC dateshsheets for 2026 exams said that the results will be declared in April-May. Students can check the ICSE Board Class 10 and ISC 12 results 2026 on its official website – cisce.org, once the results are released.