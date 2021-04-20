CISCE Class 10 ICSE exams cancelled, admission for Class 11 to begin

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class X ICSE board exams have been cancelled because of the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The board had earlier given students the option of sitting for the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion, the board had said Friday. This decision now stands withdrawn.

“Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination. The options given earlier… now stand withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest.”

“All CISCE affiliated schools (having the ISC section) are hereby advised to begin the admission process for class XI, if not already started. In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus,” the notification said.

The class XII board exams, set to begin on May 4, will be held at a later date.

The notification said that a fair and unbiased criterion to declare the class X result will be announced later, along with the date of the result declaration.