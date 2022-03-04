scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
CISCE Class 10 datesheet revised; Math, Geography exams rescheduled

As per the revised timetable, Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled for May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. Physics exam will now be held on May 9 and Biology on May 17. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
March 4, 2022 4:30:15 pm
A revised datesheet has been released by the board on the official website - cisce.org.

 The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the exam dates for ICSE (class 10) semester 2 exams. A revised datesheet has been released by the board on the official website – cisce.org.

As per the revised timetable, Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled for May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. Physics exam will now be held on May 9 and Biology on May 17. 

The board on March 4 had released the semester 2 datesheet for both the classes. The board has however not specified the reasons for the rescheduling of the exams.

Meanwhile, the exam timetable for class 12 remains unchanged.  The ISC exams will be conducted from April 25 to June 6. The class 10 exams will commence at 11 am every day and the exams will be of 1 hour 30-minute duration, while Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and will be of 1 hour 30 minutes duration.

