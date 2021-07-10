CISCE Class 10, 12 exams 2021-22: Board reduces syllabus of major subjects 

The revised syllabus can be checked at the official website of the board - cisce.org. (Representational image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of major subjects for ICSE and ISC exams 2022. The revised syllabus can be checked at the official website of the board – cisce.org.

As per the official website, for the ICSE (class 10), the syllabus has been revised for history and civics, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, economics, commercial studies, computer applications, economic applications, commercial applications, home science, physical education, yoga, and environmental applications.

Whereas, for ISC (class 12) the syllabus has been reduced for history, political science, geography, sociology, psychology, economics, commerce, accounts, business studies, computer science, environmental science and biotechnology.

The board on July 2 had announced the syllabus cut for English and other Indian languages subjects for both the classes.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also revised the exam pattern for the upcoming session of 2021-22. Instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session has been bifurcated into two terms, with the Board conducting exams at the end of each.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Board also announced that the syllabus for the year will be rationalised on the lines of what was done in the last academic year when the syllabus was reduced by 30%. The rationalised syllabus will be split in half across the two terms.