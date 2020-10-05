CISCE Class 10, 12 compartment exams from tomorrow: Important instructions to follow

CISCE compartment or improvement exams to begin from October 6 (Representational image)

CISCE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be conducting compartment exams for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) from October 6 onwards. Students who did not clear the board exams in the first go or are not satisfied with the marks allotted under the special scheme can appear for the exams. Since the exams are being conducted amid a pandemic, students have to follow these rules carefully.

Admit card: It is the most critical paper required by students to carry in the exam hall. The admit card will have instructions on entry as well as the venue, entry time, and other instructions. No candidate will be allowed entry without a hall ticket. Admit card is important for checking and verification purposes.

CISCE class 10, 12 date sheet 2020

COVID-19 rules: Like all exams held during the pandemic, in the improvement or compartmental exams too, students will have to wear masks mandatorily. Further, no sharing of stationary or any other objects will be allowed in the exam centre. Students and their parents will have to follow social distancing both inside and outside the exam hall. The entry will be staggered.

Reporting time: While reporting time is mentioned in the admit card, students are expected to reach the exam venue well in advance as the entry will be staggered and there will be checking at the entry point. The question paper will be distributed at 10:45 am for 11 am exam and at 8:45 for 9 am exam. Additional 15 minutes will be given for candidates to read the paper.

Result: The result of both compartmental and improvement exams will be declared on October 17 at 3 pm at the board’s official website cisce.org. In case marks of a student change after these exams, they will get revised mark sheets. To get the revised marks memo, students will have to return their previous marks sheet or statement.

