CISCE changes ISC exam pattern for English, Maths; 20 marks for project work mandatory

CISCE yet to announced pending exam dates (Representational image) CISCE yet to announced pending exam dates (Representational image)

From the coming academic year 2021 onwards, class 12 or ISC students will have to appear for 80 marks theoretical exam for English and mathematic instead of 100, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said in a recent notice. The remaining 20 marks will be allotted to project work.

Candidates will have the liberty to choose from a list of topics for the project work. In English, 20 marks will be further divided into listening, speaking, and writing with each having five marks. These marks will be allotted internally. The remaining five marks will be awarded on writing skills but based on external assessment.

In mathematics, students will have to take up two projects from any topic covered in theory. Three lists will be given to candidates to choose from.

Recently, CBSE too has launched an initiative to integrate art with the curriculum. This will be for classes 1 to 10. As part of this initiative, a project on ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ will be mandatory. Students will be given a state of UT and they will have to create a project on the same. Further, different forms of art, including dance, visual arts, music, craft, etc, will be incorporated for students to understand different concepts.

For the current batch, both CBSE and CISCE have yet to announce pending exam date sheets. While CBSE has stated that the pending exams will be held from July 1, CISCE is yet to share the dates. The council, in an official release earlier said that the remaining papers of ICSE, ISC will be held within a period of 6-8 days including Saturday and Sunday.

