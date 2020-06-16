CISCE to Bombay HC: Students may take exams or be graded on past scores

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it will not force students to appear for the remaining exams for Class X and XII in July. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh) The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it will not force students to appear for the remaining exams for Class X and XII in July. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Council said it has decided to offer students two options — they can appear for the remaining papers as per the revised schedule or they could opt out, in which case final results will be based on their performance in internal assessment or pre-board exams. The Council said it will soon come up with the methodology for this.

Last month, CISCE said it will conduct the remaining exams starting July 1. The board said Class X exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 and Class XII exams from July 1 to July 14.

A plea by advocate Arvind Raghunath Tiwari, also the parent of an ICSE student, sought a court direction to the authorities to cancel the rescheduled exams in view of the pandemic and declare results on the basis of past performance in the papers for which exams have not been held yet.

On Monday, responding to the plea before the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde, CISCE submitted its decision through senior counsel Darius Khambata.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said, “The decision (by CISCE) prima facie appears to us to be fair and reasonable.”

However, the court said that it will consider other intervention pleas during the next hearing.

The bench also directed the state government to file an affidavit on Tuesday and posted the case for hearing on Wednesday.

