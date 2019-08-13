CISCE Board to set-up common question paper for class 9, 11 exams across schools

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be setting-up the question papers for class 9 and 11 exams centrally. The question papers for all major subjects including English, mathematics, science and other subjects will be prepared by the board and same question paper will be circulated throughout all schools, however, the checking will be done internally by respective school teachers.

Advertising

Talking to indianexpress.com, CISCE chairperson, Gerry Arathoon said, “By preparing the question paper centrally we are making students ready for their upcoming boards. No student who is appearing for board exams should feel like they are appearing for something new. The uniform question paper will also help the teacher in understanding the pattern and hence teach accordingly. Before appearing for boards, students will be familiarised with the exam pattern, way to attempt it etc.”

Read| CISCE versus CBSE: Which board performed better in 2019 board exams

The question papers, however, for the minor subjects such as physical education, arts etc will be set by respective school teachers. Promotion from class 9 to 10 and class 11 to 12 will be based on the cumulative average of marks obtained in both the annual exam and unit tests. The latter will be conducted by the respective schools, as per the previous rules.

Advertising

The move, as per board, “Will help maintain uniformity across shools and standardise the level of teaching across India in CISCE-affiliated schools.”

Read| CISCE ISCE topper shifts to CBSE for class 11

On questions of adding pressure on the students, Arathoon said, “There is no panic or need to feel scared, students should approach these exams like a sample paper for the final boards. With this move, the board is trying to help students prepare and score better for their board exams.”

The CISCE board exams 2020 for class 10 and class 12 (ICSE and ISC) will be conducted in February-March 2020. Exams for class 9 will begin from February 10 and conclude on February 26. The exam will of two hours and an additional 15 minutes be given to candidates to read the question paper.