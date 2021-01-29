CISCE board exams after March, new sessions to start as per schedule

The board exams will be delayed but next academic sessions will continue as usual.(Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not hold the board exams for classes 10 and 12 after March. In a recent notice, CISCE has clarified that ICSE and ISC 2021 exams will “not take place at the regular time in February, March given the current pandemic situation in the country and notwithstanding the upcoming elections in five states as well.”

The board, however, did not state when the exams will be held. Its counterpart, CBSE has postponed the board exams till May. While CBSE board exam schedule will be announced on February 2. The CISCE exam date sheet can take more time. Regarding this, the board stated, “dates for the exam will be announced later, at the appropriate time”.

The board also clarified that the new academic sessions will continue as usual. The new academic session usually starts from the middle of March and the first week of March and June and in February for hill schools.

“The Council is in receipt of several queries from heads of schools regarding the start of the new academic session for the year 2021-22. This has probably been raised since the ICSE and ISC exams have not been scheduled yet,” read the official statement.

The Council called board exams for session 2020 and the start of academic session 2021 “unrelated matters” and said that the academic year 2021-22 will be held as per schedule.