The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the examination timetable for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examinations 2027 today, on November 10.

Students set to appear in the upcoming board exam and awaiting the subject-wise schedule will be able to check and download the date sheets from the council’s official website, cisce.org, once released.

The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets will carry details of the examination dates, subject-wise schedule, paper timings and duration. The timetable will also include important instructions that candidates must follow on examination days.