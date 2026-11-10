The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the examination timetable for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examinations 2027 today, on November 10.
Students set to appear in the upcoming board exam and awaiting the subject-wise schedule will be able to check and download the date sheets from the council’s official website, cisce.org, once released.
The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets will carry details of the examination dates, subject-wise schedule, paper timings and duration. The timetable will also include important instructions that candidates must follow on examination days.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: How to download
Once the timetable is uploaded, students can follow these steps to access the PDFs:
–Visit the official CISCE website, cisce.org.
–On the homepage, look for the notification or link mentioning ICSE Year 2027 Examination Timetable or ISC Year 2027 Examination Timetable.
–Click on the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12.
–The subject-wise examination schedule will appear on the screen.
–Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.
Students should check both the date and timing of their respective subject papers and refer to the instructions mentioned in the official timetable.
CISCE Board Exams 2027: When were ICSE, ISC exams held last year?
For the previous examination cycle, the ICSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026. The ISC Class 12 examinations began earlier, on February 12, and concluded on April 6, 2026.
According to the council’s examination statistics, 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the ICSE examinations across 2,957 schools. The ISC examinations saw 1,03,316 candidates appearing from 1,553 schools. Together, the two examinations recorded participation from more than 3.6 lakh students.
CISCE announced the results for both examinations on April 30, 2026. The ICSE Class 10 examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18 per cent, while the ISC Class 12 pass percentage stood at 99.13 per cent.
Students preparing for the 2027 examinations should regularly check cisce.org for the latest announcements, timetable-related updates and other examination instructions.