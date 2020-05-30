CISCE allows students to change exam centre, appear for boards later

Students can change exam centre till June 7 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image) Students can change exam centre till June 7 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed candidates to not only appear from the pending board exams from the city they are in but also allowed an option to appear for the pending class 10 and 12 exams at the time of compartmental exams, the Council said in a recent notice.

While making the announcement the CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon in an official statement said, “CISCE has received requests from schools/ parents for a change in the candidate’s exam centre.” To ensure that students who are not present in the district where their school is located, the council as allowed candidates “to appear for the remaining examinations from an exam centre located in a CISCE affiliated school in the location they are in”.

To do so, candidates can go to the official website, cisce.org. The last date to apply for a change in the exam centre is June 7. Students need to click on ‘exam system’ under ‘careers’ at the official website and then click on ‘centre transfer’, as per the official notice.

Further, students who are unable to appear for the remaining exams “owing to have been adversely impacted by the COVID019, will be permitted to take the exams at the time of conduct if compartmental exams,” the official statement by the CISCE said.

The pending CISCE class 10 exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 and for class 12 the same will be held from July 1 to July 14. The commission also asked candidates to reach ahead in time to ensure students are allowed to enter the exam one-by-one without overcrowing. The use of masks, sanitisers, and gloves is also allowed in the exams hall. Exams to be held amid strict social distancing norms, as per the official statement.

Earlier, the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had allowed students who have been stuck at hostels or those who have moved from their schools to home towns due to the lockdown to appear for CBSE board exams from the city they are in to allow minimum commute.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd